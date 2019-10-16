What’s poppin? Dave Aiken trying new Poppin Gourmet Burger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Each year the fair features new popular items and this year its plenty of new food to try.

Our Shakin’ Dave Aiken joins us at the South Carolina State Fair where he tries the new poppin gourmet burger featured at the fair this year. The burger features gourmet burger patties layered with pepper jack cheese and topped with onion rings and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

If you’re interested in trying it, visit Carousel Food at the fair.

Check out the fair fun and more attractions here https://www.scstatefair.org/