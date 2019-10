HUSH No More hosting Domestic Violence Walk and Community Outreach

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The HUSH No More Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Community Outreach will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sandlapper Elementary School.

Events include a walk in the community, free food and a survivors tribute.

For more information or to register, click HERE.