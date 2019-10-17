Local Living: Boo At The Zoo and Not so Spooky Stroll!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We start our look at local living with some Halloween fun.

Boo At The Zoo returns Friday at Riverbanks Zoo.

It’s a frightful night that’s just right for the little ones.

Kids of all ages can enjoy a trick or treat trail, foam zone, and more.

If you’re interested you need to purchase your tickets in advance.

Boo At The Zoo starts at 6pm each night and runs through October 30th.

For more information click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

The Richland County Library is getting in on the Halloween fun, but it’s not so spooky.

The main library will host the Not so-Spooky Halloween Stroll’ down Main Street.

It will take place October 31st from 3 to 5pm.

Participating businesses up and down Main Street will have special treats for the kids.

For more information just log on here https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2019-10-31/not-so-spooky-halloween-stroll