North Carolina man finds shipwreck while walking his dog on the beach

(CNN) – A recent storm uncovered wreckage from a wooden ship buried on a beach in Hatteras, North Carolina.

Charlie Hornfeck told CNN he spotted the wreck on Saturday while walking his dog on the beach.

Hornfeck estimated that the exposed wreckage was about 20 feet long.

According to the National Parks Service, more than 1,000 ships are believed to have been lost near Cape Hatteras.

The area has shifting sandbars, powerful currents and gets strong storms.

Hornfeck took some pictures and good thing, too, because when he came back the next day, he said the sand had washed back in and re-buried the wreckage.