Travel the world with a cool cat in a new children’s book: “Beato Goes To Brazil”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Your kids can travel the world with a cool cat and a turn of a page in a new children’s book, “Beato Goes To Brazil.”

Curtis spoke with the author Sucheta Rawal about the fifth book in the “Beato Goes To” series.

She talked about how kids can follow her cat, Beato, through Brazil to dance the night away at Rio’s Carnival and discover many friends at the Amazon Rainforest.

Rawal spoke about how the series, based on her travels throughout the world, will teach young kids about diversity and tolerance.

She also founded a non-profit, Go Eat Give, to promote cultural awareness through travel food and community service.

For more information on the book series, visit Ms. Rawal’s website by clicking here.