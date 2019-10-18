Braves’ Freddie Freeman undergoes elbow surgery

ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman underwent arthroscopic right elbow surgery Wednesday in New York, NY. Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure.

Dr. Altchek explored and cleaned out the entire right elbow joint during the procedure, removing three fragmented loose bodies and cleaning up multiple bone spur formations that had developed in the first baseman’s right elbow. Freeman is expected to be ready for Spring Training next season.

Freeman, 30, hit .295 with a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBI over 158 games this season.