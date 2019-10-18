Sanitation worker does more than take out trash for elderly resident

(CNN) — A sanitation worker goes above and beyond to help a 88-year-old woman along his route suffering from dementia.

It’s not the kind of gesture you might expect from someone who is simply there to pick up the trash, but for one family his willingness to go the extra mile for a woman that has trouble doing for herself, means the world.

And now, that it’s all been captured on a doorbell camera, the family wants to not only thank the worker, since ide tified as Billy Shelby, but wants to pay it forward by doing something nice for him in return.

Zac Summers explains.