Halloween safety tips to keep the fear out of the fright night

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You only have a little bit of time left before people start turning off their porch lights and putting away the Halloween decorations until next year. If you’re still headed out though, here are a few things you may want to keep in mind.

The Palmetto Poison Center says following some of these safety tips can keep your night of fun from becoming a real horror.

Officials say parents should inspect candy before it is eaten. Look for small puncture holes and all candy should be in its original wrapper. If it’s not, throw it out.

Law enforcement agencies require all child predators to turn their porch light’s off on Halloween night as not to invite little one’s on their property or near homes. Police will be making rounds to ensure that anyone who has been convicted of crimes again children, will not be able to participate in Halloween festivities.

Before you grab your boys and ghouls favorite costumes, double check to make sure they’re masks (if they have one) make they can see properly see and that the costume is not obstructing their visibility. Also, if your kids costume involves makeup make sure its non-toxic.

It’s also a good idea to encourage your children to eat dinner before you take them out to trick or treat that way your kids are less likely to over do it on the candy.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has a list of Halloween safety tips on their website as well that you may want to keep in mind as you get ready for any of your Halloween happenings. You can find that information here.