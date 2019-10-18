Historic Columbia celebrates fall with free activities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Historic Columbia is celebrating the season with popular autumn events.

Throughout October, visitors can walk the Robert Mills House & Gardens and check out the Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit, featuring handcrafted scarecrows.

The annual Trunk or Treat event will also take place at the site. The event will feature games and candy for children as well as awards for best costumes and best decorated trunks.

Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit

Oct. 1-Oct. 31

Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Robert Mills House & Gardens (1616 Blanding St.)

Trunk or Treat

Tuesday, Oct. 29

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Robert Mills House & Gardens

For more information, click HERE.