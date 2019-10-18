Historic Columbia celebrates fall with free activities
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Historic Columbia is celebrating the season with popular autumn events.
Throughout October, visitors can walk the Robert Mills House & Gardens and check out the Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit, featuring handcrafted scarecrows.
The annual Trunk or Treat event will also take place at the site. The event will feature games and candy for children as well as awards for best costumes and best decorated trunks.
Scarecrows in the Garden Exhibit
Oct. 1-Oct. 31
Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Robert Mills House & Gardens (1616 Blanding St.)
Trunk or Treat
Tuesday, Oct. 29
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Robert Mills House & Gardens
For more information, click HERE.