Letters, cards to Emanuel AME after 2015 shooting being archived by SC Historical Society

Thousands of letters and other forms of condolences sent to Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church after a 2015 mass-shooting will be preserved for years to come through a partnership between the church and the South Carolina Historical Society.

SCHS officials say Emanuel AME has donated more than 50 boxes full of letters, drawings, and more items to its archives, which are kept at the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library.

Nine parishioners were shot to death by a white supremacist while attending a Bible study at Emanuel AME on June 17, 2015.

Afterward, letters, cards, artwork, flowers and more poured in from around the world, as people expressed their condolences to the church and the Charleston community.