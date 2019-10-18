New Tropical System in the Gulf Will Bring Rain This Weekend

A tropical system in the Gulf is starting to take shape. We can’t call it a tropical storm just yet because it doesn’t have strong enough winds. But it’s expected to develop over the next few days and head our way. It doesn’t appear that the wind will be strong enough to cause any significant problems. The biggest impact will be heavy rain. We need the rain, but we might not love the timing on this one. On its current course, the rain will start early in the afternoon on Saturday. Stay tuned.