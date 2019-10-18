President Donald Trump set to visit Columbia, SC next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News has learned that President Donald Trump is expected to be in South Carolina next week.

According to a spokesperson from the White House, President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum. The forum is set to take place in Columbia, next Friday, October 25 at Benedict College.

Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, released the following statement about the forum.

STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF BENEDICT COLLEGE

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO

“Benedict College is honored to have been selected by the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center as the

Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to serve as the host site-location for the 2019

Second Step Presidential Justice Forum (PJF) events October 25-27, 2019. Allen University

served as the 2015 HBCU host site-location. We are excited for our students who will witness, first-hand, this historical bipartisan engagement. Most of all, the PJF Second Step Presidential Forum focused on Criminal Justice

Reform, will serve as tangible evidence for our students of how diversity of thought and

positive social action work together in the democracy of our country.

Most important, Columbia and Benedict College are positioned at the epi-center of the 2020

Presidential campaign engagements.”