SC State football game moved up due to weather

ORANGEBURG, S.C. —Due to the effects of potential Tropical Storm Nestor, the Morgan State-South Carolina State game has been adjusted.

The Morgan State-South Carolina State game will now kick off on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

SC State University Homecoming parade is canceled and all indoor Homecoming events scheduled for the weekend will take place.

Students, faculty and staff, returning alumni, vendors and event supporters are encouraged to take every precaution to remain safe as weather conditions are expected to worsen by Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding may occur.

The storm is forecast to pass over the panhandle of Florida and into the southeast Friday night and into Saturday.

“The well-being and safety of our student-athletes, athletic staff and fans is of utmost importance,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “I appreciate both Morgan State University and South Carolina State University for their willingness to adjust their schedules in the face of potentially dangerous conditions.”

The game will still be streamed live on the MEAC Digital Network on ESPN3.