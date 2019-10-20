One dead and one injured after crash in Aiken County

By Daniella DeRobbio

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Aiken County on Saturday morning.

Officials say at 8:11 a.m., a 1997 Chevrolet Pickup was traveling south on Myrtle Street when it ran off the road and hit several trees.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital where the driver died of injuries. The passenger is said to have non life-threatening injuries.