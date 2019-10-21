Disney on Ice ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ coming to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s fun on ice and Disney is bringing you all the magic to Columbia.

Disney on Ice presents ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ will be in Columbia April 30-May 3, 2020 at the Colonial Life Arena.

According to a release from Colonial Life Arena, Worlds of Enchantment showcases beloved characters from Disney and Pixar Cars, The Little Mermaid, and Disney and Pixar Toy Story 3, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Joining these cherished characters are the stars of Disney’s Frozen.

Check out more info at https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-worlds-of-enchment

If you’d like to see the performances, tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM. You can purchase them at at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Dates and Times of Performances:

April 30 @ 7 PM

May 1 @ 7 PM

May 2 @ 1 PM & 5 PM

May 3 @ 2 PM