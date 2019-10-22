ABC Columbia wants to see your creepy Halloween costumes

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- With less than 2 weeks from Halloween we want you to share your spooky sights for the fright night October 31st.

All you have to do is send a picture of you in your haunting Halloween get up and send it to us by way of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or simple email us.

Those of you who do so before the big spooky spectacular could have your pictures shown on one of our broadcasts.

Send all of the copies of your creative, spooky and unique costume attire to the following:

Email: @abccolumbia.com

Twitter: @abc_columbia

Instagram:@abccolumbia

Facebook: @abccolumbia