Missing: Deputies searching for 23-year-old man last seen leaving his job

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 23-year-old Derrick Slater who was reported missing on October 22nd.

Slater was last seen leaving his job at McDonald’s in Camden near I-20 around 5:30 p.m. on October 20th and was later seen that evening in Rembert.

Slater drives a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra, SC tag RAX205, that has front end damage on the passenger side.

Slater is known to also frequent the Florence area.

Anyone who sees Slater or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.