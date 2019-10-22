New robot to help you keep your hands free, could have you digging down deep

(CNN) — One company is making it so that you never have to carry anything around, the catch is you may have to deal with “something” following you instead.

‘Gita’ is a cargo robot that carries all of your belongings for you so you can go out hands free.

The company says the bot has cameras and sensors that will follow you around wherever you go.

According to a report in USA Today, Gita goes on sale November 18th of this year, but to have your circuit bud at your beck and call is going to cost you $3,250 dollars. A pretty penny to be able to move around without weighing yourself down with too much too hold.