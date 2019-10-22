SC Casket company expanding, creating new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–New jobs are coming to South Carolina.

Today the Governors Office announced that Sumter Casket Company will be expanding its operations to Clarendon County.

The $1.8 million investment is expected to bring 11 new jobs.

According to a release, the new 40,000-square-foot building will be located in the Clarendon County Industrial Park, at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Highway 301.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2020. Individuals who are interested in joining the Sumter Casket Company team can visit http://www.sumtercasket. com/about.aspx.