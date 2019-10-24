Bond set at $60,000 for woman accused of DUI, hitting veteran on motorcycle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman accused of severely injuring a motorcyclist while driving under the influence last month, was in bond court Thursday. A Judge set her bond at $60,000 Thursday morning.

Richland County authorities say Cynthia Sims was arrested for felony DUI.

According to investigators, on September 22, Sims crossed the median on Garners Ferry Road and hit the victim, Everette Scott on his motorcycle.

Everette is a veteran, he lost his left leg in the crash, and suffered several other injuries.

Everette’s family has started a Go Fund Me page to help with the medical expenses.