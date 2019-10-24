Deadline to enter chance to trick-or-treat with Mason is almost up

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The Columbia Fireflies mascot, Mason is getting ready for Halloween and besides finding all the tricks-or -treats he can, he is also searching for someone to spend it with.

Children have the opportunity to enter for a chance to buddy up with Mason on Halloween night to go door to door with.

To enter, kids will need to submit a drawing of themselves with Mason. Whoever wins the contest,

along with their family, will be joined by Mason for an hour worth of trick-or-treating on October 31st, 2019.

If you would like to enter your child for a chance to win you can submit an entry including your child’s name, date of birth, address, and parent/guardian phone number and email address to Mason directly at the address below:

By mail send submissions to:

Attn: Mason

Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street

Columbia, SC 29201

By E-mail, send submissions to:

Mason@ColumbiaFireflies.com

But you don’t have much time. Today is the last day to enter your ghouls and goblins. All entries must be entered no later than today, Thursday October 24th, 2019 by 5PM.

Winners will be notified Friday, October 25th, 2019.