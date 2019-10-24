Graphic dash cam video shows deputy struck at school crossing, she is doing OK say officials

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office released shocking footage, showing a deputy getting hit by a car.

Deputies say it happened while she was directing traffic outside of Lugoff Elementary School Thursday morning.

We want to warn you this footage is graphic.

In this dashcam video, courtesy the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department you can see the incident.

Witnesses say the driver was going at least 40 miles per hour. Authorities say Deputy Chelsea Cockrell is doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the driver did stop and admitted that he was looking at his cell phone and not the road when the vehicle struck Cockrell.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.