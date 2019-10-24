Hocus Pocus sequel in works for Disney+

It’s been 26 years since the Sanderson sisters, Allison, Max, and Dani were last seen, and Disney wants to change that.

Disney+ is reportedly working on a Hocus Pocus sequel for its streaming service and has tapped “Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo to write the script, .

The 1993 film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches who were accidentally resurrected on Halloween.

So far, none of the original cast is attached to the sequel but the studio is hopeful that they’ll be involved in film in some way.