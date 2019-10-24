Kershaw County deputy struck by vehicle outside school

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — While directing traffic outside Lugoff Elementary School Thursday morning, a Kershaw County deputy was struck by a car, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell had her blue lights on and was wearing a reflective vest when around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, a driver hit Cockrell. Witnesses say the driver was going at 40 miles per hour.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office released in-car video showing the incident.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the driver did stop and admitted that he was looking at his cell phone and not the road when his vehicle struck Cockrell.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan says Cockrell is in good spirits and should be released from the hospital Thursday. He says Cockrell is eager to get back to doing the job she loves as soon as she can.