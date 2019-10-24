Police investigating after middle school student found with loaded handgun

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Police are investigating after an Sumter middle school student was found in possession of a loaded handgun at the school.

During an investigation, there was no planned threat to students or staff.

According to the police, because of another student alerting a teacher any unintentional harm to children or adults was averted.

Officers responded after the 13-year-old student was found in possession of a handgun in his backpack.

The student is being charged with carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18 and violation of SC gun law. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.