Spotify is giving away Google Home Minis

(CNN) – If you’re thinking about becoming a Spotify subscriber, or already have an account, you could get a free speaker.

The popular streaming service is giving away Google Home Mini speakers to its premium subscribers.

All you have to do is log on to the Spotify website and claim the speaker, or sign up for a plan.

The Mini speaker acts as a smarthome device and a music speaker.

The speaker giveaway runs through November 15th.