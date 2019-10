Welcome to the Halloween Capital of the world

(CNN) — The scariest time of year is almost here, but for one town in Minnesota it’s also the best time of the year they recognize year round, and celebrate like Halloween is going out of style.

Here’s the thing. The residents say the celebration is an Anoka tradition, dating back centuries and it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Instead, it’s enjoy it’s fame as the Halloween Capital of the world.

John Lauristen has more.