President Donald Trump arrives in Columbia: Air Force one has landed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump has arrived in Columbia.

The President landed in Columbia Friday, he was greeted by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Representative Tim Scott , Congressman Joe Wilson and other state and local leaders.

President Donald Trump will speak at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College.

He is expected to address a number of issues, including criminal justice reform and opportunity zones.

Traffic-Columbia Police announced, drivers should expect short time road closures while the Presidential motorcade travels through the City of Columbia to its final destination. Due to security measures, Columbia Police say they are limited in relaying specific road closures. Please allow additional travel time and exercise patience during minimal traffic delays, say officials.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for Live coverage.

More Coverage here: https://www.abccolumbia.com/2019/10/25/president-donald-trump-in-columbia-friday/