President Donald Trump in Columbia Friday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- President Donald Trump will be in Columbia Friday.

President Trump is set to deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia, SC at Benedict College.

Our Alexis Frazier spoke with White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner about the President’s visit.

Tickets for the event have already sold out.

“This is the first time the president has been to an HBCU,” Scott Turner with The White House said.

He’s expected to address a number of issues including HBCU’s, criminal justice reform and opportunity zones.

“It’s giving people an opportunity in these distressed communities to rise up and for investors to come in,” Turner said. “Where before these investors may not even look in these communities but because of opportunity zones they’re coming in and investing and partnering with people in the community.”

Turner tells ABC Columbia that Trump has a passion for criminal justice that was kick started by Kim Kardashian.

“Mrs.Kardashian and others played a vital role from a community engagement standpoint,” Turner said.

During his speech at Benedict, Trump is expected to talk about their vision for former prisoners. Noting that Columbia was the first city in the state to pass a ban the box ordinance, which makes it illegal for jobs to ask about criminal history.

“We want people to come out from being incarcerated, as they reenter back into society to be law abiding responsible honest job earning citizens,” Turner said.

The weekend long event is being put on by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center. It will feature a number of the democratic candidates running for president. Including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, and Julian Castro will also be there.

Even though trump’s event is sold out. Tickets are still available for other events and are 40 dollars. The tickets are sold per candidate time slot.