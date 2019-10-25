President Donald Trump visits Columbia: What you need to know, traffic delays, road closures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–President Donald Trump will be in Columbia Friday and you can expect some traffic delays.

According to Columbia Police, they will provide support for Friday afternoon’s Presidential visit to Benedict College.

Columbia Police announced, drivers should expect short time road closures while the Presidential motorcade travels through the City of Columbia to its final destination. Due to security measures, Columbia Police say they are limited in relaying specific road closures. Please allow additional travel time and exercise patience during minimal traffic delays, say officials.

President Trump is set to deliver the keynote speech at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia, SC at Benedict College.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for Live coverage on air and online.

