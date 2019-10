Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet.

The South Carolina Department of Health, along with local law enforcement and others, will host a ‘Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ on Saturday October 26.

Organizers are encouraging you to drop off unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs at participating locations.

To find a list of locations in your area click here https://takebackday.dea.gov/