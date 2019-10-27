Man reported missing from Sumter found dead

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, was found dead over the weekend according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Slater’s body was found along Scales Road around 11 a.m. on Saturday (10/26), not far from where his car was located on Coon Ridge Road on Friday afternoon, officials say.

According to authorities, his death has been ruled suspicious and appears to have been the result of a robbery, based on a preliminary investigation.

Persons of interest have been identified and his next of kin have been contacted, officials say.

According to authorities, an autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.