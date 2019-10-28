Lexington YMCA closing its doors after 60 years of business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — After more than 60 years of providing the Lexington community with its services, the family YMCA is shutting its doors.

The Lexington YMCA family center in Red Bank off old Orangeburg road says the money has stopped coming in after fewer people in the community have been signing up for its programs over the years.

The organization says the Columbia association has had to prop them up over the past few years and that its now time for them to close their doors.

The Lexington YMCA will officially close on December 20th.