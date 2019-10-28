What’s happening this week in your Local Living

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Sanderson sisters are swooping into Columbia, well onto the big screen.

Halloween Showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’ :A screening of the Disney classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus, kicks off a full week of Halloween fun in the Midlands.

Tuesday night, head over to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College for a night of trick or treating and a spooky showing of Hocus Pocus, located at 7300 College Street, Irmo SC . Trick or treating starts at 5:30PMand the movie starts at 6:30PM. Fine out more information by clicking here

Airport Halloween: Wednesday night Airport High School located at 1315 Boston Avenue west Columbia, SC will hold it’s annual trick-or-treat lane. The annual event draws hundreds of people to trick-or-treat, play games and take part in carnival activities. Kids 12 and under are invited to attend with a parent. Trick-or-Treat lane starts at 6PM and runs through 7:30PM. Find more information about the fun filled event here

Spooktacular Halloween Party: Also on Halloween, the city of Columbia is hosting a Spooktacular Halloween party. Thursday October 31st just head on down to Dutch Square Mall located at 421 Bush River Road, Columbia where you can enjoy a night of games and fun. This year, the event will feature “Escapology’s” hot seat.

the event kicks off at 5:30PM. You can find out more information about this year’s event by clicking here