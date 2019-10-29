Alabama continues to search for daughter of UFC fighter, missing nearly a week

(CNN) —- Police in Auburn, Alabama are investigating how a car belonging to a missing college student was damaged.

This is newly released video of Aniah Blanchard stopping at a store in Auburn on the day she was last seen.

The 19-year-old daughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris has been missing since wednesday of last week.

Authorities say her SUV was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery Friday, which about an hour drive from Auburn.

Police say while they have located the care. They are still looking into blanchard’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them with any information that might be able to help them locate her.