Survey ranks South Carolina #4 in states with most pedestrian deaths

A new study by Carinsurance.org ranked states with the most pedestrian fatalities.

The website analyzed five years worth of data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to find who is most affected by pedestrian fatalities. That data revealed that from 2013 to 2017, pedestrian fatalities in America had a 25% increase with an average of 16 pedestrians killed everyday in 2017.

South Carolina was ranked #4 on the list and even placed fourth for states with the largest increase in pedestrian deaths since 2013.

Ahead of South Carolina were Florida and Delaware. New Mexico took home the number one spot for most fatalities.

You can view the full list .