Thousands Evacuated From Path of California Wild Fires

Many parts of California are once again on fire. The warm, dry wind is fanning the flames with gusts over 80 mph. More than 200,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. The two biggest fires are the Kincade Fire (north of San Francisco) and the Getty Fire (Los Angeles). Unfortunately, the weather conditions won’t let up for several more days. Here’s a link to track the fires: https://ucanr.edu/sites/fire/Wildfire_Health_-_Safety/Current/