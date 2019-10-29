You still have time to get your free flu shots from Prisma Health

Columbia,SC ( WOLO) — The season for coughing, stuffy head, body aches and chills are here and Prisma Health wants to help keep you protected.

Families in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can receive free flu shots from Prisma Health at locations throughout the three counties from Friday October 25th, 2019 to October 31st, 2019 to help keep the seasonal bug at bay.

Richland One’s Logan Elementary School will be a host site on Friday, October 25 (from 4-7 p.m.) and Hopkins Elementary School will host on Wednesday, October 30 (from 4-7 p.m.).

For more information and complete list of locations offering free flu shots visit www.PalmettoHealthChildrens.org/Flu.