List of Halloween events, deals across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As Halloween is approaching, here’s a list of family-friendly fun activities to participate in.

Halloween Events:

Community Halloween Celebration

Richland Two Institute of Innovation

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ghoul’s Night In: Movie and Treats

Richland Library Main

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

**this even is for teens between ages of 12-18 years old

Halloween Hoopla

Edventure Children’s Museum

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

** To purchase your tickets, visit sales.edventure.org

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll

Richland Library Main

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Dutch Square Mall (421 Bush River Road)

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat through Five Points

At participating local businesses

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat with The BEAT

2500 Decker Blvd.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Halloween Deals

MOD Pizza: Wear your costume into and receive a $5 pizza

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, Go to any participating Chipotle in costume and get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4.