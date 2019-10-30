List of Halloween events, deals across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As Halloween is approaching, here’s a list of family-friendly fun activities to participate in.
Halloween Events:
Community Halloween Celebration
Richland Two Institute of Innovation
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ghoul’s Night In: Movie and Treats
Richland Library Main
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
**this even is for teens between ages of 12-18 years old
Halloween Hoopla
Edventure Children’s Museum
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
** To purchase your tickets, visit sales.edventure.org
Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll
Richland Library Main
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Spooktacular Halloween Party
Dutch Square Mall (421 Bush River Road)
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat through Five Points
At participating local businesses
5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat with The BEAT
2500 Decker Blvd.
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Halloween Deals
MOD Pizza: Wear your costume into and receive a $5 pizza
Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, Go to any participating Chipotle in costume and get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4.