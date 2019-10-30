Trunk or Treat with The Beat – Oh, and some cops!

Tyler Ryan learns about the Trunk or Treat planned for Halloween

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Imagine a safe Halloween celebration with radio personalities from 100.1 The Beat, and Richland County Deputies from Live PD – and now, make it a reality. Venom from 100.1 The Beat and Richland Counties Jason Cuzzupe joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about the partnership event planned for Halloween.

According to Venom, The Trunk or Treat with The Beat event kicks off at 6:00 PM at the Richland County substation, located at 2500 Decker Blvd. in Columbia. She said there will b e a costume contest, music, and a ton of fun. Deputy Cuzzupe said that cast members from the A&E show Live PD will also be on hand to meet fans, and take pictures.

The event is free, and is rain or shine.