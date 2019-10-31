A reminder to take a few moments to check your child’s Halloween candy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s officially Halloween!

Many of your children have been counting down the days until they are able to put on their new costumes and fill their bags full of sweet treats, but we want to send out a reminder for parents to be on the look out for the tricks that could be in that bag as well.

A little more than a week ago, we told you about a Pennsylvania Police department that was warning parents ahead of a night out on the town to double check their kids candy after they confiscated THC -laced nerd ropes.

Authorities say there are not many cases of tampering with candy, but there have been cases nationwide where people have put needles, razor blades, or drugs into Halloween candy.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski spoke with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department who says while it is highly unlikely, it’s always better to air on the side of caution and take a little extra time to look for any potential problems.

Officials say if you do find any candy that has been tampered with contact your local authorities immediately and throw the remainder of the treats away.