Nestlé recalls ready-to-bake cookie dough due to potential of rubber pieces

Nestle USA Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Bars. Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

NestleUSA Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Tubs. Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

NestleUSA Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough “Chubs”. Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295





ARLINGTON, VA — Nestlé USA is recalling a variety of ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough products due to the potential presence of rubber pieces,

The recall applies only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

You can references the images above to see examples of the four-digit batch code after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753 along with additional product information

No illnesses or injuries that required medical treatment have been reported. You’re urged to throw away the product and keep the receipt so you can get a refund through nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

If you have additional questions, please call 1-800-681-1676, which is available 24/7.