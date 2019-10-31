Missing Sumter man last seen at the hospital found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department say Ryan McLeod was found safe and has been returned to the hospital.

Earlier reported:

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Ryan McLeod was last seen October 31st after 2 p.m. McLeod was seen wearing blue jeans, a mint green and blue striped shirt, camouflage jacket and a black backpack.

If you seen McLeod you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or dial 911.