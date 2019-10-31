Tracking Severe Weather, watches and warnings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking severe weather in the Midlands.

John says to make sure you do not go outside with the trick or treaters during any storms, watch for lightning and listen for thunder.

If you are in an area where there are watches and warnings, take cover.

A reminder, if there is a tornado warning in your area go to an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway) or a basement.

Please be aware of the watches and warnings in your area.

Per the NWS Columbia:

Tornado Warning including Columbia SC, Lexington SC, West Columbia SC until 6:30 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Columbia SC, Lexington SC, West Columbia SC until 7:00 PM EDT

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 11 PM EDT Stay with ABC Columbia Weather for updates.