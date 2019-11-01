Daylight Saving Time Ends Saturday Night

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday at 2:00 AM. So don’t forget to set your clocks back by an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. Earthsky.org says:

Benjamin Franklin was one of the first thinkers to endorse the idea of making better use of daylight. Although he lived well before the invention of light bulbs, Franklin observed that people who slept past sunrise wasted more candles later in the evening. He also whimsically suggested the first policy fixes to encourage energy conservation: firing cannons at dawn as public alarm clocks, and fining homeowners who put up window shutters.