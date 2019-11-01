Five Points fountain dyed purple in honor of March of Dimes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you drove through Five Points Friday you may have noticed something new in the entertainment district.

The Five Points Association and Village Idiot Pizza dyed the fountain purple in honor of the March Of Dimes.

Throughout the month of November, the Village Idiot also plans to hold it’s ‘Pizza for Preemies’ special. A portion of the month’s sales will be donated to the March Of Dimes on behalf of the restaurant’s owners whose two year old twins were born prematurely.