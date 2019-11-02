Newberry earns thrilling OT victory over Pembroke

NEWBERRY – An exciting game at Setzler Field saw the Newberry Wolves move to 4-5 on the season as they defeated the UNC-Pembroke Braves in overtime 37-34 Saturday afternoon. The victory was Newberry’s first in a one possession game since defeating Carson-Newman 25-21 on September 23, 2017.

The second quarter saw both teams combine for 36 points as the game was taut and tense throughout. Leading 14-3 after the first quarter, Newberry quickly extended the lead out on a Deshun Kitchings rushing touchdown, his first of the season. The Braves would respond almost immediately, however, as Devin Jones returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to keep UNCP in the contest at 21-10.

Not to be outdone, Chance Walker returned the Braves’ kickoff 92 yards to extend the Wolves’ lead back out to 18 points at 28-10. Walker also tallied 16 carries for 134 yards and a rushing touchdown on the day, cementing his status as Newberry’s best all-purpose player. This marked 14 points scored between the teams within 22 seconds; a feat that had not occurred yet this season.

UNCP would respond on the ensuing possession as they went 65 yards on 13 plays, taking nearly six and a half minutes off the clock in the process. Josh Jones threw his first touchdown pass of the day to cut the lead back to 28-17. Two plays later, the Braves recovered a Chance Walker fumble and marched 50 yards in one minute exactly, capped off by a Josh Jones rushing touchdown and a two point conversion, cutting Newberry’s lead down to just three points at 28-25.

The first quarter saw the Wolves get off to a fast start, as Jared Hagood forced a fumble on the Braves’ first punt return of the day. Newberry would immediately capitalize as Dre Harris threw a 32 yard touchdown pass to Deshun Kitchings on the very next play, giving the Wolves the early 7-0 lead. They would extend that lead out to two touchdowns on their next series as Chance Walker took the handoff and went 60 yards for a touchdown. Although UNCP would tack on a field goal, Newberry went into the second quarter with the momentum clearly on their side.

After halftime, it was almost as if the offenses had been left in the locker room as the teams combined for just nine points in the remainder of regulation. Shea Rodgers booted a 29 yard field goal through in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-25 as the game headed into the fourth quarter. The Braves would get six points back in the fourth quarter, however, as Jones threw another TD pass to tie the game at 31, but a missed extra point kept the game knotted and sent it into overtime.

Newberry won the overtime coin toss and elected to go on defense. This decision would pay off for the Wolves, as UNCP would get inside the 10 yard line before stalling out and kicking a 25 yard field goal. After taking over possession, Newberry would run the ball twice, setting up a first down at the 15 yard line. Backup quarterback Greg Ruff, who was inserted into the game in the fourth quarter, threw a beautiful strike to Bryson Woodruff at the front pylon, ending the game and setting off a huge celebration.

The Wolves’ fourth victory of the season saw a host of individuals post impressive performances. Ruff threw his first touchdown pass since November 3, 2018 and Dre Harris was 6-11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown in a game that saw the Wolves post a clean game through the air with no turnovers. Deshun Kitchings had an outstanding game with 100 all-purpose yards (43 rushing, 57 receiving) and accounted for two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marcus Chestnut led the Wolves with 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Newberry broke into double digits with 10 tackles for loss on the day, with Ty Kelly joining Chestnut in the team lead with two of his own. Kelly had six tackles total, one of six Wolves to account for six or more on the afternoon. Keito Jordon continued to terrorize opposing teams as he accounted for eight tackles and a sack, along with a pass breakup.

Overall, including special teams, Chance Walker totaled 250 yard, including 111 on kickoff returns. Kicker/punter Shea Rodgers continued to play well as he averaged 44 yards on his three punts, including a long of 51. Two of his kicks were downed inside the 20. He also kicked a 29 yard field goal, his eighth of the season.

Newberry will look to spring the upset next weekend as they travel to nationally ranked Wingate. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.