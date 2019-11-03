Aldi recalls frozen raspberries due to hepatitis A contamination

by Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS — Aldi has recalled certain packs of frozen raspberries and frozen berry medley due to hepatitis A contamination.

The recall is for Season’s Choice Frozen Raspberries and Season’s Choice Frozen Medley. The specific recalled products are:

Season’s Choice Frozen Raspberries, 12 oz. bag, Lot code: 20161A, 20213A, 20235A; UPC code: 041498124199; Use by date: June 10, 2021, August 1, 2021, August 23, 2021.

Season’s Choice Frozen Berry Medley, 16 oz. bag, Lot code: 20198A, 20201A, 20203A; UPC code: 041498313449; Use by date: July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021, July 22, 2021.

Aldi said the recall includes stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. You should discard the products immediately or return them to a local Aldi for a full refund.

