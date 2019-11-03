Benedict tops Clark Atlanta for first win of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Benedict) – After a season full of almost and close calls, the Benedict College Tigers unleashed a season-high 214 yards rushing and defeated Clark Atlanta University 31-7 for their first victory of the season on Saturday afternoon at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The Tigers ran 46 running plays, and attempted 14 passes (completing nine) on the game, for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Raheem Jennings led the way with 86 yards on nine carries, including a 58-yard touchdown run. Jayden McCloud added 85 yards on 14 carries.

“We’re very happy with the way we played today, both offensively and defensively,” said Benedict head coach Mike White . “To get the win on the board was real big for us.”

Benedict finished with a season-high 376 yards of total offense. The Tiger defense limited Clark Atlanta to 208 yards. Benedict improves to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the SIAC. Clark Atlanta drops to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the SIAC.

“We tried to get a little bit better. I’m just glad we were able to execute some on the run game. That’s something we’ve been trying to do for quite awhile now.”

Benedict controlled the game from early on. After the Panthers failed on fourth-and-one on their opening drive, the Tigers took over near midfield and drove to the 9-yard line, where Rigoberto Tinoco kicked a 26-yard field goal to give Benedict a 3-0 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter. Later in the first quarter, Rashaad Miller sacked Clark Atlanta quarterback Charles Stafford and forced a fumble. The Tigers recovered at the 5-yard line, where Phillip Brown ran for the score on a quarterback keeper. Tinoco added the extra point for a 10-0 Benedict lead with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Panthers drove 60 yards on their next possession, but then missed a 34-yard field goal attempt. The Tigers took over and Eric Phoenix completed a third-and-11 pass to Dyquan Bloodsaw for an 81-yard touchdown for a 17-0 lead.

Jennings scored on his 58-yard run in the third quarter to push the lead to 24-0. The Panthers answered with a 10-play, 74-yard drive for their only touchdown of the game, a six-yard pass from Stafford to Johnathan Sanders to make it 24-7 with 4:07 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers took the ensuing possession and went on a clock-chewing long drive, traveling 75 yards on 13 plays, all but one was a running play. Brown capped off the drive, which ate up 7:47 off the clock, with his second rushing score of the day, a four-yard keeper for a 31-7 lead.

Stafford completed 23-of-46 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Matthew Anthony had an interception for the Tigers, and Benedict recorded eight pass breakups. The Panthers were held to minus seven yards rushing as the Tigers sacked Stafford three times for minus 15 yards. Christopher Reed led the defense with eight tackles.

“I’m just happy we played better. I’m just glad we played a complete game. I’m just happy to see the smiles on the guys’ faces to get that win.”

Benedict returns to action next Saturday with a road trip to Lane to face the Dragons for a 2 p.m. game in Jackson, Tenn., as the Tigers will now look to put together a winning streak. Benedict will wrap up the season with a home game on Nov. 16 against Kentucky State at 1 p.m.

“We’ve got quite a few seniors on this team and our leadership is pretty solid. Again, I do think that the key going into this week is can we do it again, can we play a complete game going to next week’s game.”