WATCH: USC players break down SEC win over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks entered the month of November needing to win three of their final four games to secure a spot in a postseason bowl game.

They started the month 1-for-1 with a 24-7 win over SEC foe Vanderbilt at Williams-Brice Stadium. Click the video above to hear what Bryan Edwards, Deshaun Fenwick, Ernest Jones, and T.J. Brunson had to say after the game.